Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75-68.75, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.03 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.94.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 66,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

