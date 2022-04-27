Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $377,218.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.58 or 0.07349584 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

