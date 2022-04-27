RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $435.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

