Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.00. The company traded as low as C$4.68 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 430518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.80.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REAL. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.97. The company has a market cap of C$368.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

