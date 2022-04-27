RealNetworks (RNWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. RealNetworks has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 171,801.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 94,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 59.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 97,119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 15.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About RealNetworks (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

