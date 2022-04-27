RealNetworks (RNWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. RealNetworks has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.
RealNetworks stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.82.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
