RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges

RED (RED) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $542,070.84 and $28,100.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

