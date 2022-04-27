Redd 24 Hour Volume Tops $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,215.27 or 0.99966607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00024508 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001675 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

