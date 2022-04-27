RedFOX Labs 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00377907 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00080323 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00084372 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006155 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000211 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars.

