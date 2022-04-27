Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.51

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.51 and last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNSHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($56.08) to GBX 4,600 ($58.63) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,122.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

