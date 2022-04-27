Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.68

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $12.09. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 361 shares traded.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $485.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.