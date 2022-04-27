Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.04-1.10 EPS.

ROIC stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 62,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

