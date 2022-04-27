Reviewing LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) & Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and LightPath Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $580,000.00 84.49 -$4.77 million ($0.79) -10.51 LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.18 -$3.18 million ($0.18) -9.33

LightPath Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ideal Power and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.60% -18.45% -17.23% LightPath Technologies -12.90% -14.34% -9.22%

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Ideal Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power (Get Rating)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through distributors and catalogs in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

