Reviewing Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite -74.86% -51.58% -9.82%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maison Luxe and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A Eventbrite 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.55%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Risk and Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maison Luxe and Eventbrite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite $187.13 million 5.73 -$139.08 million ($1.49) -7.38

Maison Luxe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eventbrite.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Maison Luxe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maison Luxe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Eventbrite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

