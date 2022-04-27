Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of RPI.UN traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$44.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.87. The firm has a market cap of C$493.08 million and a P/E ratio of 250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

