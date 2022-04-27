Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of RPI.UN traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$44.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.87. The firm has a market cap of C$493.08 million and a P/E ratio of 250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
