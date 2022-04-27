Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.50

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$45.50 and last traded at C$45.50, with a volume of 24636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$487.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 741.57%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

