Rigel Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $5,333.71 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003262 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $5,333.71 and $3.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 53% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.78 or 0.07367669 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00048706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

