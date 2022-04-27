Rightmove plc Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

RTMVY opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTMVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.41) to GBX 650 ($8.28) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.05) to GBX 740 ($9.43) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $695.00.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

