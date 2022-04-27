RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Several analysts recently commented on RIOCF shares. CIBC raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

