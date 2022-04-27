RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Lowered to C$27.50 at National Bank Financial

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIOCF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 1,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

