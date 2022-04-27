River & Mercantile LLC Acquires 9,856 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.9% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 170,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,113 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.