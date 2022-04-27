River & Mercantile LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

River & Mercantile LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 249,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 220,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,258 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29.

