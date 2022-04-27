River & Mercantile LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

River & Mercantile LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.68. 136,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

