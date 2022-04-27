River & Mercantile LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,533,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,306,000 after buying an additional 1,020,523 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 740,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,274,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 223,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,457. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $72.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66.

