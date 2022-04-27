Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,507 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Robert Half International worth $97,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 82,806 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of RHI opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

