Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of RHI opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.58.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Robert Half International by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.