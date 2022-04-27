Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.66 and last traded at $102.12. Approximately 21,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 939,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.36.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.58.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

