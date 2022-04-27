Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,857.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,832,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,876,468.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner bought 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner bought 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner bought 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner bought 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner acquired 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

RKT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 3,410,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.