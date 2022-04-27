Rocket Vault Price Tops $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.37 or 0.07312986 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00049181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars.

