Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $155,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $102.67. 67,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,767. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

