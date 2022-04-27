Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $15.37. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 270 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

