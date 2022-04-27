RPC (NYSE:RES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

RPC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 84,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,839. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. RPC has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RES. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 403,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 141,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 117,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

