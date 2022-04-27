Rune Market Capitalization Achieves $900,132.46 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. Rune has a market cap of $900,132.46 and $27.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $66.59 or 0.00171129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.04 or 0.07354833 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

