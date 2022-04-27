Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.35. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2,365 shares.

RSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.