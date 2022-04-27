Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Ryder System updated its Q2 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.00-$14.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.20. 30,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on R. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ryder System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

