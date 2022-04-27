Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.83 billion.Ryder System also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

NYSE:R traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. 1,170,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,778. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,186 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $5,341,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ryder System by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

