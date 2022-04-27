SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits Market Cap of $6.85 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $2,840.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,931.24 or 0.99892872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053585 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00243082 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00110841 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00153468 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00318658 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001313 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.