SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 229,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,462,869 shares.The stock last traded at $64.16 and had previously closed at $64.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. DA Davidson downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $136,137.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $3,031,585. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.