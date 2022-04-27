Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.04. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 129,456 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SALM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.
About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
