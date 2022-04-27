Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.04. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 129,456 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SALM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.89 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

