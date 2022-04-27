Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RV Capital GmbH raised its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 318,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,053,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Salesforce by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.46 on Wednesday, reaching $175.54. The stock had a trading volume of 213,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,833. The company has a market cap of $173.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,268 shares of company stock worth $34,015,048. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.