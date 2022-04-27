Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives $40.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salzgitter from €28.50 ($30.65) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

