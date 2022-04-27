Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAXPY. Barclays began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($47.31) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $25.01 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

