Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.

