San Juan Basin Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0829 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.
SJT stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.39.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.
