San Juan Basin Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0829 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

SJT stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

