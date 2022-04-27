Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.97. 6,006,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

