Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases 122 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.84. 5,502,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,349. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

