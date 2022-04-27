Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 10,046 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for 2.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 294,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.68.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.