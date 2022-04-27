SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.72-$12.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $351.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.96. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $281.45 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

