Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.50 Per Share

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ATR stock opened at GBX 434.11 ($5.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £473.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 453.77. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 528 ($6.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

