Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. 81,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.