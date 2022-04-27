Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) versus Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Financial Analysis

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) and Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Science 37 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Science 37 has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starpharma has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Science 37 and Starpharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 Starpharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.24%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Starpharma.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and Starpharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A -146.10% -36.79% Starpharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Science 37 and Starpharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Starpharma $1.61 million 139.95 -$14.74 million N/A N/A

Science 37 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Starpharma.

Summary

Science 37 beats Starpharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science 37 (Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical device, and biotech companies. The company was formerly known as Science 37, Inc. and changed its name to Science 37 Holdings, Inc. in October 2021. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Starpharma (Get Rating)

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray. In addition, the company develops DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase II clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer; oncology programs, such as DEP radiopharmaceuticals, DEP HER-2 ADC, and DEP gemcitabine; DEP non-oncology candidates; and DEP AZD0466, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat haematological tumours. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

